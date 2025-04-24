Cricket

Work From Office or Lose Job: Google No More in Favour of Work From Home Policy, Reportedly Asks Remote Workers To Visit Office 3 Days a Week

Google is reportedly tightening remote work policies, asking some staff to adopt hybrid roles or risk job loss, with relocation aid offered.

Technology Deepak Gharai| Apr 24, 2025 11:54 AM IST
Work From Office or Lose Job: Google No More in Favour of Work From Home Policy, Reportedly Asks Remote Workers To Visit Office 3 Days a Week
Google (Photo Credits: X/@Google)

New Delhi, April 24: Google is said to be becoming stricter about remote work policies. As per reports, the company is warning some employees that they could face job losses if they do not return to the office. The development reflects a broader trend in the tech industry, where many companies are encouraging employees to come back to the workplace as the flexibility of work from home (WFH) during the pandemic begins to decline.

As per a report of CNBC, which references internal documents, various departments at Google have informed remote employees that their jobs could be in jeopardy if they do not begin attending their nearest office for a hybrid work schedule. It indicates a shift in the company's approach to remote work and asking its staff to balance their time between working from home and being present in the office. Google Messages New Feature Update: Google Rolling Out Sensitive Content Warnings To Blur Nude Images on Android.

Reports indicate that employees in Google Technical Services have were stated that they are required to switch to a hybrid work schedule. If they do not wish to return to the office, they reportedly have the option to accept a voluntary exit package. Additionally, remote workers in the department are being offered a one-time payment relocation expense to move within 50 miles of an office.

Google has reportedly informed remote employees in its People Operations (HR) team to adopt a hybrid work model by June. Those living within 50 miles of an office may risk losing their roles if they do not comply, according to an internal memo. Spokesperson Courtenay Mencini confirmed the deadline by June. Employees already approved for remote work and living more than 50 miles away may continue in their roles, but will need to adopt hybrid work if they apply for new positions in the company. What Is New Gmail Scam? Google Issues Warning About Sophisticated Email Fraud Stealing Login Credentials, Here’s What Gmail Users Should Do To Stay Safe.

Google has reportedly clarified that return-to-office decisions are being made by individual teams, not a companywide policy. Courtenay Mencini, a Google spokesperson, said, “As we’ve said before, in-person collaboration is an important part of how we innovate and solve complex problems.” Mencini stated, “To support this, some teams have asked remote employees that live near an office to return to in-person work three days a week.”

