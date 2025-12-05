Champawat (Uttarakhand) [India], December 5 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday expressed profound grief over the tragic loss of five lives in a fatal road accident near Bagdhara in Tehsil Barakot of Champawat district. The incident took place along the National Highway (NH-09), where a vehicle carrying the victims met with a severe crash.

Dhami conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and said that the state stands firmly with them in this difficult hour. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the office of the Chief Minister wrote, "Chief Minister has prayed to God to grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear this extremely sorrowful moment." As per the Chief Minister's office, Dhami has directed district authorities and emergency response teams to ensure all necessary assistance is provided without delay. The Chief Minister also instructed officials to expedite formalities and offer support to the bereaved families.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Says Welfare of World Only Through Path of Peace As He Reiterates India’s Position on Ukraine Conflict During Meeting With Russian President Vladimir Putin (Watch Videos).

Meanwhile, in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, a car part of a wedding procession plunged nearly 150 to 200 feet into a deep gorge on Bhandar road on Thursday, killing five members of a family, including the groom. The accident occurred around 7:30 AM, when the group was travelling to the bride's house for the ceremony. According to officials, three people, including the groom, lost their lives in the accident, casting a pall of grief over both families.

SHO Bani and Inspector Surinder Raina confirmed the details, stating that the police reached the spot later that evening after receiving information and found that an Alto car was severely damaged at the bottom of the ditch. "Two people were seriously injured and were rescued from the spot and brought to Bani for primary treatment", he told ANI. They were later referred to the Government Medical College (GMC) Kathua for specialised care due to the severity of their injuries. (ANI)

Also Read | Who Is Avadhut Sathe? From Growing Up in Dadar to Setting Up Avadhut Sathe Training Academy, All About Popular Finfluencer Banned by SEBI for Running Unregistered Investment Advisory Business.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)