Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 26 (ANI): Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called Kangana Ranaut the "daughter of Himachal" amid the backlash the Congress is facing over a purportedly objectionable post against the actress-turned politician.

The row started after a purported post by Supriya Shrinate on Monday, featuring a picture of Ranaut dressed in a corset top with an objectionable caption, was widely shared on social media.

The post has since been deleted after a hue and cry from several BJP leaders and others. Supriya Shrinate also claimed that her social media handle had been hacked and misused and she would never demean another woman.

Ranaut has been fielded by the BJP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh for the upcoming general elections.

"She (Kangana Ranaut) is the daughter of Himachal. Her parents live here. Her father was made the General Secretary of Congress in Mandi...," CM Sukhu told reporters in Shimla on Tuesday

Replying to a query, the CM said, "We started Mahila Samman Nidhi by distributing Rs 1500 among the women and many other schemes."

Several BJP leaders have come out in support of the actress-turned politician and criticised the Congress.

"...BJP is working towards taking legal action in this matter. It has become the Congress' habit to insult women--"Matru'Shakti'. The whole of Mandi and Himachal Pradesh is angry. Congress will have to pay for this," Himachal Pradesh Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, told ANI today.

BJP leader Shaina NC said in a video message, "It's time we fight stereotypes. Why can't a woman who comes from the film fraternity or the fashion fraternity or any other profession join active public life? It is with the sentiment of wanting to do something good for your country that Kangana Ranaut has chosen to join the BJP, and it is an apology of a situation in which you have a woman leader from another party trying to stereotype and talk about her body parts".

Ranaut, also hit out at the Congress leader, saying every woman deserves dignity.

"Every woman deserves dignity, no matter what profession she is in. The most I am hurt by is the 'Mandi' thing, which is known as Chota Kashi and has been the land of several Rishi's," Kangana said as she arrived at the Chandigarh airport.

Kangana Ranaut is headed the BJP headquarters in Delhi where she was called by the party president J P Nadda. Ranaut says taking further action against the Congress leader would be decided after she met the party president. (ANI)

