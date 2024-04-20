Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 20 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government is set to hold a road safety fortnight in UP from April 22 to May 4. In line with the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Transport Department will organise the Road Safety Fortnight as part of its efforts to reduce road accidents by 50 percent, the state government notified.

Notably, the Road Safety Fortnight will be celebrated in all districts with inter-departmental coordination from April 22 to May 4. As overspeeding, wrong-side driving, mobile phone usage, and drunk driving are major causes of road accidents, raising awareness is considered paramount in curbing road mishaps.

Also Read | Thane: Woman, Son Booked for Assaulting Doctor, Hospital Staff in Dombivli, Probe Underway.

During the fortnight, the fitness of all school vehicles in the state will be checked, as well as the medical fitness of vehicle drivers. Students will be briefed on road safety and traffic rules during prayer meetings in all educational institutions, and a road safety oath will be administered.

In addition, health cards will be mandatory for commercial drivers. Overloading will be strictly prohibited at source points by the task force. Furthermore, the Transport Department will ensure strict compliance with timely orders issued to reduce road accidents. This way, many lives can be saved.

Also Read | Haryana: Man Killed, Two Injured for Objecting to Drinking Outside Shop in Faridabad, One Held.

Furthermore, instructions have been given that meetings of all divisional and district-level road safety committees should be held compulsorily. All Divisional Commissioners and District Magistrates have been asked to decide a day for this. Public representatives regarding road accidents will also be invited to the meeting and their suggestions will be taken.

Additionally, subject experts and representatives of voluntary organisations can also be invited to the meeting. The committee's meeting will analyse road accidents and take action accordingly. If any driver receives more than three consecutive challans, their licence will be revoked. Despite this, if they continue to violate regulations, their vehicle registration will be cancelled.

Furthermore, regular inspections of the available critical care facilities in the district will also be conducted so that individuals affected by road accidents can receive treatment within the district itself. Aapda Mitras have also been trained to rescue injured individuals in road accidents. Arrangements will be made to inform them in case of a road accident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)