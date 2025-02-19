New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday highlighted the Union Budget allocation for defence and said that infrastructure development, technological absorption, and human resources upliftment are the major areas for prioritising modernisation.

Dwivedi explained that the major boost to defence spending comes with a focus on might and modernisation and emphasised that the Indian Army's "platform" is its soldiers, while other service platforms primarily focus on capital acquisitions.

In a detailed conversation on the Indian Army's budget allocation, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi highlighted significant changes and challenges, including a notable 20 per cent increase in non-salary revenue.

Speaking to ANI, Upendra Dwivedi said, "2 lakh 7 thousand crore is something which is in the revenue part, now if you remove the salary part which is approximately 1.47 lakh, there's a 20 per cent jump in the non-salary revenue. Now what it means is that, let's say in cases of two other services platforms, they lead to maximum capital acquisition, which is why you'll find that the capital acquisition is more."

"In the case of the army, my platform is my soldier itself, when we talk about F-INSAS or Karn Kavach when I want my soldier to be a smart soldier, it's a platform. So starting as a soldier as a platform and going to a tank or a haptor, all these platforms that are there, if they have to be maintained, they all need revenue, for infrastructure development, I need revenue---this has been understood by the Finance Ministry and hence there is a 20 per cent jump," he stated.

General Upendra Dwivedi also emphasised that the Ministry of Defence has always been supportive of the army's capital expenditure needs, as acquisitions are spread over several years, depending on the carryover liability from previous allocations.

Asked about areas for prioritising modernisation, General Dwivedi named three key sectors: infrastructure development, technological absorption, and human resources upliftment.

Regarding infrastructure, he stressed the importance of upgrading facilities dating back to the 1960s and 1970s, which require significant repairs. Soldiers returning from tough field deployments need proper accommodations, as do those transitioning to peace stations. Additionally, the need for modern training facilities and firing ranges was emphasised.

General Dwivedi also elaborated on his vision for women soldiers, drawing a parallel between their role on the battlefield and the embodiment of strength and transformation seen in Goddess Kali.

"Women are better multitaskers than men," he said, acknowledging the importance of transforming managers into leaders. Drawing from his own experiences with the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, he referenced the symbolic power of the saffron flag and the Ashoka Chakra, embodying qualities like courage, sacrifice, and progress--qualities that reflect the essence of Goddess Kali.

On leadership, he noted that both men and women officers must understand the nuances of leadership beyond rigid rule-following, and embrace the "grey zone" of decision-making, as emphasised by the Dalai Lama. Understanding the subtle unspoken aspects of leadership and communication is crucial for success.

Dwivedi also spoke about the comparison between military pay scales and the private sector, addressing concerns of young aspirants considering a career in the armed forces.

He acknowledged that before the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission, many personnel opted for premature retirement due to dissatisfaction with pay scales.

However, with the introduction of the revised pay structure, there was a noticeable reduction in premature retirements, with personnel staying in service for longer periods.

"The new payscale has been corrected in comparison to the private sector, and once soldiers understood what they were going to receive, there was a significant decrease in premature retirements," General Dwivedi said.

He emphasised that the pay structure now reflects a more equitable compensation for the soldiers, making it comparable to the private sector.

When discussing the 'X Factor,' General Dwivedi explained its importance in recognizing the unique sacrifices made by soldiers. He recalled a conversation with students from IIT Kanpur, where he highlighted why soldiers willingly risk their lives in dangerous situations.

"The 'X Factor' is a national recognition of the soldier's sacrifice, who is ready from day one to put their life on the line," he said.

General Dwivedi elaborated that the 'X Factor' is essential for motivating soldiers and ensuring they are not burdened with concerns about their family's well-being while they are in service.

"It is there to acknowledge their dedication, keep them motivated, and offer security for their families, which in turn ensures the soldier remains focused on his duties," he added.

The inclusion of the 'X Factor' in the pay commission reflects the nation's gratitude and respect for the sacrifices made by soldiers daily. (ANI)

