Chennai, May 11 (PTI) Six fishermen stranded on a boat in Gulf of Mannar were rescued on Wednesday by the Coast Guard and the fishing boat and crew were safely brought to Tuticorin, defence authorities said here.

In a search and rescue operation in the Gulf of Mannar, the Coast Guard ship Abhiraj saved the lives of the six 'from a distressed fishing boat Punitha Anthoniyar,' a defence press release here said.

The boat, along with the crew, was safely brought to the Tuticorin harbour, it added.

