Ranchi, June 2 (PTI) Achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs) for Jharkhand requires collaborative efforts as the state is home to diverse communities, rich natural resources and unique development challenges, officials said on Monday.

Achieving SDGs here demands a district-specific approach rooted in reliable data and inclusive strategies, they said.

Also Read | Ghatkopar Suicide Case: 'Depressed' Man Jumps to Death From 3rd Floor of R City Mall in Mumbai.

"Let us reaffirm our commitment to the SDGs, not as a set of global targets, but as a local roadmap for dignity, justice and opportunity for every citizen of our state," Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari said, addressing a state-level workshop on "Sustainable Development Goals".

She urged all departments to utilise the district indicator framework for SDGs to accelerate the state's journey towards sustainable, equitable, and inclusive development.

Also Read | Gautam Adani-Led Adani Group Faces New Probe in US Over Alleged Iranian LPG Imports: Report.

Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore said Jharkhand is a state of immense potential, rich in natural resources, culture, diversity, and is determined in its pursuit of inclusive and sustainable development.

"As we step into a decisive decade of action for achieving the SDGs, it becomes crucial to ensure that our development strategies are data-driven, localised and equitable," he said.

The SDGs, adopted by the UN in 2015, serve as a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030.

In alignment with this global vision, India, under NITI Aayog, has developed a comprehensive SDG framework comprising 292 national indicators.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)