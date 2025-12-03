New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra clarified that the Companies Act, 2013, does not apply to Sikkim, reaffirming the state's distinct legal status in corporate matters.

According to Ministry of Corporate Affairs, MoS Malhotra was responding to an unstarred question put up by Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament from Sikkim, D T Lepcha, who had questioned the Ministry over the reported difficulties being faced by Sikkim stakeholders over registration of companies, filing of statutory returns and compliance procedures under MCA21 portal due to connectivity issues and lack of facilitation centres in the State.

MP Lepcha had also questioned the Ministry on the existence of any proposals submitted by the Centre to establish a dedicated MCA facilitation centre in Sikkim to assist start-ups, MSMEs, and corporate entities operating within the State, and on plans to provide special exemptions or other related support to strengthen such entities.

MoS Malhotra responded that, since the Companies Act, 2013, is "not applicable" in the State of Sikkim, any questions raised by the MP "does not arise".

Earlier, the Rajya Sabha returned the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (2nd Amendment) Bill, 2025, to the Lok Sabha after a brief discussion.

Following the bill's return, the 2nd amendment was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday, the first day of the Winter session of Parliament, amid din over the opposition parties' demand for discussion on Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

As the bill was taken up, opposition members staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha over their demand for immediate discussion on SIR.

Replying to the debate, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government is committed to ease of doing business and avoiding unnecessary disputes.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary had moved The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (2nd Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Rajya Sabha for consideration in the House and return to the Lok Sabha. (ANI)

