Itanagar, Aug 10 (PTI) All legislators, staffers and security personnel of the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly will have to undergo a mandatory test for COVID-19 when the upcoming Monsoon session begins on August 27, officials said on Monday.

The health department will set up a kiosk on the premises of the House, where all MLAs, Assembly secretariat staff and security guards will have to undergo a compulsory RDT-Antigen test, they said.

Also Read | Congress Confirms Sachin Pilot-Rahul Gandhi Meeting, Says 3-Member Panel Formed to Address Grievances: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 10, 2020.

The decision to conduct COVID-19 test for all those coming to the House during the three-day session was taken in a meeting chaired by Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona, the officials said.

The health department officials, representatives of the Itanagar Municipal Council and officers of the Indo- Tibetan Border Police were present at the meeting.

Also Read | SaaS Expert & Digital Entrepreneur Udit Goenka Raises a New Breed of Digital Entrepreneurs With His Techniques.

According to the officials, the security arrangements and the standard operating procedures for the session were discussed.

The speaker urged the officials concerned to sanitise the Assembly secretariat during and after the session, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)