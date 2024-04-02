Bundi (Rajasthan), Apr 2 (PTI) Congress leaders focus on just promoting their family members and neglect committed workers, and this has led to its downfall in recent years, party veteran Ramnarayan Meena has said.

"I have seen the policies and principles of the Congress. It believed in listening to its workers at meetings but, unfortunately, that doesn't happen anymore. Party leaders now just want to promote their family members," the 81-year-old leader told PTI here on Monday.

Meena, a former Congress MP and five-time MLA, has been with the party since 1960.

The Congress leader urged the party leadership to listen to its committed workers to revive the party.

"Even today, if the AICC (All India Congress Committee) resolves to revive itself, it can once again prevail in India. The party leadership should stop consulting selfish leaders and instead invite discussions with committed leaders and workers," he said.

"The leaders who have deceived the Congress for their self-interest should be expelled from the party," he added.

In Bundi, the contest in the parliamentary elections is between BJP candidate and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Congress' Prahlad Gunjal, who switched sides only days back.

"It is going to be a very tough contest. The one who puts blind trust in his men will lose and the one with a focus on winning will succeed," Meena said.

