Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 30 (ANI): In a sharp attack on Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Monday, claimed that the grand old party was losing ground because it failed to reconcile local and national objectives.

"Why did Congress, the nation's oldest political party, continue to shrink? Why has it been getting weaker? due to the lack of integration between local and national aspirations," Nadda said.

Attacking the Opposition further, the BJP chief said people who have been associated with the party for more than 40 years are leaving because they realised it is a family party only.

"People who have been members of the Congress party for more than 40 years are leaving the party. These people have now realized that the Congress party is now just a family gathering and is no longer on a national or state level," Nadda said.

While addressing the party workers at ITA Center in Guwahati, Nadda also said BJP has broken the record of victory in all the elections that were held after Chief Minister Hemant Biswa Sarma formed the government in Assam.

"I congratulate the party members of Assam and Chief Minister Hemant Biswa Sarma on breaking the record of winning in all the Assam elections after forming the government," he said.

In Assam, five BJP offices have been established, while construction on the remaining 18 offices is in full motion. Every district in Assam will have a BJP office, he said.

"BJP is making steady progress. We never imagined that we would form the government in the North East or in Assam, we are happy that we are not only forming the government but also prioritizing development," Nadda said.

He further lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Look East' program and said the infrastructure in the northeast has got a significant boost under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

"Our PM's policy is 'Look East', and he visited multiple times the northeast region during his tenure, unlike previous governments. The infrastructure in the northeast has got a major boost under PM Modi-led NDA government," he added. (ANI)

