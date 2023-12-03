Hyderabad, December 3 : As the Congress gets set to form a government in Telangana, Congress state president Revanth Reddy is basking in the glory. The Congress state in charge is the frontrunner for the CM post. On Sunday Revanth Reddy first met state DGP Anjani Kumar and then proceeded to hold a roadshow to the party headquarters in the city. As per ECI's latest trends, Congress is leading on 64 seats while the BRS on 49, BJP on 9, AIMIM on 6 and CPI is leading on 1.

Congress' Revanth Reddy is comfortably leading from the Kodangal and Kamareddy seats. As Revanth Reddy began his roadshow, a huge gathering assembled cheering him along , waving the party flag Earlier today, Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar and other Police officials also met Revanth Reddy at his residence in Hyderabad. Celebrations were seen outside the Congress office in Hyderabad over the party crossing the halfway mark comfortably. Party cadre chanted "Bye bye KCR". Telangana Election 2023 Results Live News Updates: Congress Leads on 62 Seats, BRS 43, BJP 9

Congress workers poured milk on a poster featuring Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party MP Rahul Gandhi and state party chief Revanth Reddy as the party emerged as the single largest party. The Telangana election results is important for the Congress as it heads into the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. A win in Karnataka and Telangana stamps the Congress' presence in the South. A total of 3.17 crore voters were eligible to exercise their franchise to elect legislators for a 119-member Assembly.

As the Congress crossed the majority mark in Telangana, party's Member of Parliament Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the party is on road to victory as we corrected the mistakes committed in 2014 and 2018 elections. Uttam Kumar Reddy told ANI "Congress will form the government. The biggest reason for our win will be that the people of Telangana love the Gandhi family. There is a special place in their hearts. We made a mistake in the 2014 and 2018 elections. This time we corrected ourselves and are on the road to victory." Telangana Assembly Election 2023 Results: Time To Fulfil Aspirations of Martyrs, Says Congress Leader Revanth Reddy

Telangana went to the polls on November 30. In 2018, BRS (then Telangana Rashtra Samithi) won 88 of the 119 seats and had a 47.4 per cent vote share. The Congress came a distant second with 19 seats.

