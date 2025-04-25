Jamshedpur, Apr 25 (PTI) The Congress on Friday took out a candle march in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur to protest against the Pahalgam attack in which 26 people were killed.

Led by Dharmendra Sonkar, executive president of East Singhbhum District Congress Committee (DCC), hundreds of party activists marched in a procession, condemning the incident and expressing condolences to the victims' families.

Also Read | Shivpuri: Unidentified Heavy Metallic Object From Sky Falls on House in Madhya Pradesh, Police Summons Airforce Experts (Watch Video).

“Killing of innocent persons is not tolerable at any cost. We should take all possible action to bring the culprits to book,” Sonkar said.

DCC vice-president Bablu Jha said the march was aimed at expressing solidarity against terrorism and support for the bereaved families.

Also Read | Reliance Retail Q4 Profit: Reliance Retail Venture Limited Reports 29% Rise in Net Profit to INR 3,545 Crore; FY25 Gross Revenue Hits INR 3.30 Lakh Crore.

“We wanted to send out a strong message that the country stands united in the fight against terrorists and their handlers,” Jha added.

Terrorists on Tuesday opened fire in Baisaran, a popular tourist spot in the upper reaches of Pahalgam in Kashmir, killing 26 people, mostly holidayers from other states.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)