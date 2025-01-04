New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Congress will launch a campaign 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan Abhiyan' throughout the country from Uttar Pradesh's Mau on January 26, said senior leader Pawan Khera on Saturday.

"Congress will launch a campaign 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan Abhiyan' throughout the country. We will set up galleries in every district to discuss how BJP and RSS have always disrespected Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and the Constitution... We will initiate this campaign with a rally in Mau on 26th January 2025," Khera said addressing a press conference in the national capital.

Also Read | MP Shocker: IIT Indore Student's Body Found Hanging From Ceiling Fan in Hostel Room; Police Suspect Suicide, Probe Underway.

Khera alleged that RSS had described the Constitution as "un-Indian" in its mouthpiece Organiser.

"On November 30, 1949, the RSS had described the Constitution as un-Indian in its mouthpiece Organiser. When Ambedkar ji talked about equal rights for women, RSS burnt Ambedkar ji's effigy in Ramlila Maidan. Today not only Baba Saheb Ambedkar ji, but Gandhi ji's legacy is also being attacked," he alleged.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Government Holiday List For Pongal 2025: State Govt Employees to Enjoy Extended Holiday, Check Dates and Other Details Here.

He further said that the BJP was confident that it would change the Constitution by winning more than 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, but this could not happen.

"But if this had happened, not only would the Constitution have changed, but Mahatma Gandhi's picture would also have been changed from the currency notes," he claimed.

The Congress leader alleged that Mahatma Gandhi, whom the whole world considers an ideal, "is being slowly removed by the ruling party of his own country."

"That is why the Congress Party is moving ahead by preserving the legacy of Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi," he said.

Khera further alleged that the BJP is against "constitutional and democratic institutions," saying that the "BJP has always insulted Ambedkar ji, but they will not tolerate this."

The Winter session of Parliament was acrimonious, with the Congress and some other opposition parties first protesting on the Adani issue and later on the Home Minister's remarks concerning Ambedkar.

The ruling BJP and Congress accused each other of being "anti-Ambedkar and anti-reservation". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)