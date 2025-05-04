Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai on Sunday criticised the central government's "big talk and no action" against perpetrators of Pahalgam terror attack saying that they purchased Rafale fighter jets but those are lying in hangars with "nimbu mirchi" (lemon and chillies) hanging on them.

Displaying a toy plane with Rafale written on it and with lemon-chillies hanging on it, Ajay Rai said, "Terrorist activities have increased in the country, and people are suffering from it. Our youth lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack... But, this government, which talks a lot, says that they will crush terrorists - they brought Rafale, but they are in their hangars having chilly and lemon hanging in them. When will they take action against terrorists, those who support them, and their backers?"

Hanging 'nimbu-mirchi' from vehicles is believed to ward off bad luck and the evil eye

BJP leader CR Kesavan condemned the "reprehensible" action by the Congress leader which he said was "trying to lower the morale and resolve of our armed forces."

"The Congress Party and its leaders are being disloyal to India and our people, and the Congress leaders are deliberately trying to defame and demoralise our brave armed forces. The deplorable statements by Ajay Rai, UP Congress chief, from where Rahul Gandhi is MP, are most condemnable. Congress leaders are reprehensible, repeated offenders who are repeatedly dishonourably trying to lower the morale and resolve of our armed forces. But the Congress party's sinister ploy will not be successful..." Kesavan said.

BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari also took to his X platform to post, "Rahul Gandhi's Close aide Ajay Rai mocks our forces! Congress today has become the Pakistani Congresss and the Spokesperson of Asif Munir's Pakistan in India!."

Terrorists shot and killed 26 people,mostly tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

The government has affirmed its resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism. It has said that the terrorists responsible for the attack and the conspirators behind it will face severe punishment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has given the armed forces complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of India's response.

The Central government convened an all-party meeting after the terror attack and Opposition parties have expressed their full support for any action taken by the government against the perpetrators of the terror attack.

In the briefing to the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting held a day after the terror attack, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out. It was noted that this attack came in the wake of the successful holding of elections in Jammu and Kashmir and its steady progress towards economic growth and development.

The government has announced a series of measures, including putting the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, to send a strong message to Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism. (ANI)

