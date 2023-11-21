Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21 (ANI): Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Monday said that the grand old party will provide Maratha reservations in the state on the basis of the caste census if the party is voted to power.

"If our government comes to power in Maharashtra, we will provide Maratha reservations on the basis of caste census," Nana Patole said while addressing a press conference.

Also Read | Air Pollution in Mumbai: 584 KM of Roads Being Washed to Control Dust; AQI at 117.

He alleged that the Central and Maharashtra governments are not willing to address these issues.

"If Congress is voted to power in the Centre and Maharashtra, we will definitely solve these pending issues. Our leader Rahul Gandhi's demand for a caste census is in line with our resolve to get to the root of these issues and come up with a solution," he added.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Chhattisgarh: Stray Dogs Pounce on Toddler While She Plays Outside Her Home in Raipur.

The Maharashtra Congress chief also accused the Eknath Shinde-led government of being indifferent to farmers who lost their crops to erratic rains.

"Industrial investment in the state is on the decline. Every time Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Maharashtra, he takes away some investment opportunity for Gujarat, which has affected state government revenue," the Congress leader said.

Maharashtra is witnessing protests by the Maratha community led by activist Manoj Jarange, who is seeking reservation in government jobs and education under the OBC category.

Addressing a public meeting at Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai Maratha reservation activist Jarange Patil asserted that we want our rightful reservation, and we will get it.

"For many years, Marathi people have been fighting for Maratha reservations. We want our rightful reservation, and we will get it. Many committees formed for reservation, but no one could give justice to the Maratha community," he added.

The Maratha community agitation gained momentum after quota activist Manoj Jarange sat on an indefinite hunger strike on October 25.

The process of issuance of Kunbi certificates has already begun in Maharashtra. The Kunbi community is eligible for reservations in the OBC category. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)