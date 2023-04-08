Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 8 (ANI): Conman Kiran Patel, who obtained government security by falsely identifying as a PMO official in Jammu and Kashmir, was brought to the Ahmedabad Crime branch from Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

According to the police statement, on March 2, 2023, the CID wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police gave information to the Police about the arrival of an impersonator in Kashmir.

A team of Jammu and Kashmir Police rushed to the hotel where the man was staying, the statement added.

The man was identified as Kiran Patel a resident of Ahmadabad, Gujarat who was impersonating himself as Additional Director (Strategy and campaigns) PMO New Delhi, the statement said.

As his replies were found suspicious, he was taken to Police Station Nishat, Srinagar wherein he admitted his crime.

Ten fake visiting cards and two mobiles were seized from him, the statement added. Cases under sections 419,420,467,468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were registered in Police Station Nishat on March 2, 2023, and the investigation was taken up.

According to the statement, a team of SP East Srinagar, SDPO Nehru Park, and SHO Nishat are leading the investigation.

The accused Kiran Bhai Patel was arrested on March 3, 2023, the statement added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

