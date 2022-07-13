Bareilly (UP), Jul 13 (PTI) A police constable allegedly hanged himself at his residence in Subhash Nagar area here, police said on Wednesday.

SSP Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj said that Constable Virendra Pratap Singh, posted in the traffic police in Moradabad, hanged himself with his shirt in his house late on Tuesday night.

Also Read | REET Admit Card 2022 Expected to Release Tomorrow At reetbser2022.in; Check Details Here.

Quoting the family, the SSP said that Singh had a long-running dispute with his wife because of which he was in depression.

He had also been drinking alcohol regularly, the SSP said, adding that Singh's wife has been living with her parents for almost last two years.

Also Read | Mumbai: Dharavi Man Shoots Self To Roll Victim Card After Killing Wife, Relative.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation. The post mortem of the body has been done, the SSP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)