Mumbai, Dec 24 (PTI) Thwarting a `man in the middle attack' kind of cyber fraud, Mumbai Police has managed to stop a fraudulent online banking transaction of Rs 44.43 lakh, an official said on Saturday. `A man in the middle attack' is a type of cyber crime where a fraudster intercepts and relays online messages (such as emails) between two parties who believe they are communicating directly with each other.

Also Read | HPSSC JOA IT Paper Leak: Court Sends Six People to Four Day Police Custody.

Cyber fraudsters managed to get in between the communication of the director a Mumbai-based textile company and his partner company, a crime branch official said.

Also Read | Republic Day 2023: All Government Offices in Kashmir To Hoist National Flag on R-Day.

The unidentified fraudster sent wrong bank account details through net banking on which the transaction of Rs 44.43 lakh was made, he said.

The company director, however, realised that the account number was wrong, following which he alerted the 1930 helpline of cyber police.

The cyber police approached the bank and stopped the transaction, the official said, adding that this became possible only because the complainant approached police without wasting time.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)