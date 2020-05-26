India News | Couple Commits Suicide in UP's Badaun

Badaun (UP), May 26 (PTI) A couple allegedly committed suicide by hanging in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Haidalpur village under Bilsi police station area, they said.

According to the complaint filed in the case, Prem Shankar (25) and his wife Savitri (23) were found hanging in different rooms of a house on Tuesday morning, Additional SP (rural) Surendra Pratap Singh said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and an investigation to ascertain the reasons behind the suicide is underway, Singh said.

