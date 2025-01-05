Palghar, Jan 5 (PTI) A couple was killed and two others were injured when the car they were travelling in skidded off the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Sunday, police said.

According to the Kasa police, the accident occurred around 2 pm when the occupants of the car were returning to Gujarat after visiting the Mahalakshmi temple in Dahanu.

The car swerved and plunged into a valley near the Dhanivari area, they said.

Those killed were in their 60s, an official said.

Two other occupants of the car, a man and his wife, sustained injuries in the crash. They have been admitted to a hospital in Kasa, he added.

