New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Monday extended the interim protection granted to Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan till February 25 after hearing arguments on his anticipatory bail.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh extended the interim protection to the Okhla MLA and listed the matter for hearing tomorrow.

On February 13, the AAP MLA was granted protection to Amanatullah Khan from any coercive action on February 24. The court had asked AAP MLA to join the investigation. Delhi Police filed the CCTV footage and statement of witnesses for the court's consideration.

At the outset, Delhi police also filed a status report. The court also inquired about the power failure at the time incident on February 10.

The court pulled up Delhi police for not filing the supplementary charge sheet against Shavej Khan and not cancelling his Proclaimed Offender (PO) status even after he was granted anticipatory bail.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Atul Shrivastava appeared for Delhi Police and submitted that custodial interrogation is required as there are contradictions in the facts narrated by Amanatullah Khan and what Shavej Khan has stated.

Delhi Police also stated that Section 111 BNS has been invoked against the accused as he is involved in continuing unlawful activities. Twenty-six cases were registered against him.

On the other hand, advocate Rajat Bhardwaj along with Kaustubh Khanna and Irshad Khan arguing for Amanatullah Khan stated that Delhi police have already stated in the Status report that the PO status of Shavej Khan was not cancelled inadvertently. "So where is the question of helping a person from the custody of the police?" they asked.

It was further argued that Section 111 has been invoked only for arresting Amanat Ullah Khan.

An FIR has been registered against Amanatullah Khan alleging that he obstructed the Delhi police crime branch team that had gone into the area to arrest Shavej Khan who was declared a proclaimed offender and allegedly wanted in an FIR of 2018 registered at police station Jamia Nagar.

Amanatullah Khan moved anticipatory bail before the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court. On February 13, while passing the order the court had asked the police to interrogate under CCTV camera.

The court had asked Delhi Police to clarify that Shavej Khan was a proclaimed offender (PO) on the date of the incident that took place on February 10 in the Jamia Nagar area.

The court had issued notice to Delhi Police and sought a response on the anticipatory bail of AAP MLA. He submitted that it is alleged that the applicant Amanat Ullah Khan obstructed the police team and helped Shavej Khan to flee.

A six-member team of the crime branch team had reached the area to arrest Shavej, counsel submitted. The counsel had submitted that the person whom police went to arrest was not a proclaimed offender; he was bailed out by the court in July 2018.

It was submitted that Shavej was granted anticipatory bail on 30 July 2018. He was granted protection from coercive action. He had joined the investigation on July 19, 2018. A charge sheet was filed on July 20, 2018. He was not charge sheeted.

It was further submitted that Shavej was acquitted in an attempt of murder case. He underwent 4 days' imprisonment in a case in 2017 in which he was declared a proclaimed offender case, the counsel submitted.

He was declared a proclaimed offender on April 4, 2018, in the case registered in 2018. He joined the investigation, there after he was granted anticipatory bail on July 30, 2018. The court had also sought clarification from the investigation officer of the case in which Shavej is allegedly wanted. (ANI)

