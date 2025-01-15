New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Delhi's Karkardooma Court on Wednesday granted custody parole to Tahir Hussain for January 16 to file a nomination for Delhi assembly election.

Hussain is contesting Delhi State assembly elections on the ticket of the AIMIM party.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai granted custody parole to Hussain. The court has also directed to take Tahir Husain to the office of SDM Karawal Nagar for nomination on January 16, and again on January 17 if in case his nomination is not completed on January 16.

He was granted custody parole by the High court in Ankit Sharma murder case on Tuesday. His interim bail plea was dismissed by the High court.

Meanwhile, Karkardooma Court has also granted custody parole to Shifa Ur Rahman to file election nomination on the same dates. He is also contesting Delhi State assembly election on the ticket of AIMIM.

His plea seeking interim bail has been kept pending for hearing on January 21 by the court. His counsel Bilal Anwar Khan said.

On Tuesday sureties bonds furnished for former AAP MCD Councillor in eight criminal cases in which he has already been granted bail.

In view of this, Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai Karkardooma court on Tuesday adjourned hearing on his other interim bail application till Wednesday.

Tahir Hussain has 11 case against him related to Delhi Riots case including one registered under Money laundering case.

Advocate Rajiv Mohan appeared before the Karkardooma Court and submitted that order on the plea of Tahir Hussain is pending before the Delhi High court.

Tahir Hussain has been given a ticket to contest Delhi Assembly Election 2025 by AIMIM.

Another accused in larger conspiracy of Delhi riots 2020 Shifa Ur Rehman has also been given ticket by AIMIM to contest Delhi Assembly election.

His plea for interim bail to contest election adjourned till Wednesday.

Before the High Court it was submitted that Tahir Hussain in custody since March 2020. He has already undergone half of the sentence in the money laundering against him.

On the other his plea was opposed by the Delhi Police. It was submitted that contesting elections is not a fundamental rights. Allegations against him are serious and he is a threat to society. (ANI)

