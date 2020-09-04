Pune, Sep 4 (PTI) A 'janata curfew' will be observed in Baramati in Pune from Monday in view of rising coronavirus cases, a senior official said on Friday.

People spontaneously came forward with the janata curfew suggestion, said Purnima Tawde, Baramati Municipal Council president.

"Experts advised us to go in for 14-day janata curfew. All essential services like medical shops and milk delivery will function," she said.

She asked people in the town to stock up on essential commodities, vegetables in the next two days and remain indoors for the next 14 days.

