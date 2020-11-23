Chandigarh, Nov 23 (PTI) With 17 more fatalities due to COVID-19, the death toll in Punjab rose to 4,631 on Monday, according to a medical bulletin.

The infection count increased to 1,47,057 with the surfacing of 748 new cases in the state, as per the bulletin.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Covishield, Developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca, Would be Sold to Govt For Rs 250 Per Dose, Says Adar Poonawalla.

Two deaths each were reported from Fazilka, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and SBS Nagar, and one each from Amritsar, Barnala, Bathinda, Muktsar and Mohali districts, it said.

Jalandhar district saw 171 cases, the highest in the state, followed by 135 in Mohali and 96 in Ludhiana, among other places which reported fresh COVID-19 cases.

Also Read | Indian Railways Resumes Passenger Services to Punjab After Freight Trains, New Delhi-Una Janshatabdi Express First to Operate.

There are 6,687 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, according to the bulletin.

It said that a total of 731 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,35,739 in the state.

Eleven critical patients are on ventilator support while 137 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

It said that a total of 30,24,921 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state. PTI CHS VSD http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpg “We bring the World to you" Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)