Chandigarh, Feb 5 (PTI) Chandigarh on Friday reported 24 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection count to 21,060, according to a medical bulletin.

The death of a 72-year-old woman took the toll to 338, it said.

There are 187 active cases as of now in the Union Territory, as the per bulletin.

A total of 23 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 20,535, it said.

A total of 2,22,989 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 2,00,986 have tested negative while reports of 110 samples are awaited, as per the bulletin. PTI CHS VSD

