Panaji, Aug 17 (PTI) A team of experts from New Delhi- based AIIMS will be arriving in Goa on Tuesday to monitor the medical treatment being given to Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik, who is currently admitted in a private hospital here after testing positive for COVID-19.

Naik (67) was given plasma therapy on Monday, a Goa health department official said.

The department said the team of specialists from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, will consist of heads of anaesthesiology and pulmonary medicine departments.

Naik tested positive for COVID-19 on August 12 after which he was admitted in a private hospital near here.

"The minister is on high flow nasal oxygen for maintaining his oxygen saturation level. The first dose of convalescent plasma was administered to him today. He is responding well to the plasma therapy, the health department official said.

He said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday visited the hospital and personally reviewed the case of Naik.

