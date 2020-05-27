India News | COVID-19 Cases in All Districts, Tally Around 400: Uttarakhand Health Secy

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 27 (ANI): Amit Negi, Health Secretary, Government of Uttarakhand, informed that hilly areas, which were earlier under green zones, have now been placed under orange zones as COVID-19 cases have been found in all districts of the state, while tally has reached around 400.

"Total cases have reached around 400 (in Uttarakhand). Hilly areas which were earlier in the Green zone have now come under Orange zone. COVID-19 cases have been found in all the districts. The State Health Department is working with the district administrations and making out a strategy for this," Negi told ANI.

"We have done a lot of arrangements at different levels. First of all, people who are coming here, we are putting them in institutional quarantine. Also, we have made arrangements for people who are under home quarantine so that their monitoring can be done... We are keeping a check on people who are under home quarantine," Negi added.

He further informed that since the number of cases has increased in the state, efforts are being made to make clinical management better and substantially upgrading health infrastructure. (ANI)

