Bhopal, Aug 4 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 797 fresh COVID-19 cases, 172 of them from Bhopal, taking the infection count in the state to 35,082, health officials said.

With 12 more people succumbing in the day, the toll went up to 912, they said.

Of them, three died in Indore, two each in Bhopal and Jabalpur, while one patient each succumbed in Sagar, Ratlam, Shajapur, Hoshangabad and Damoh.

Among new cases, the highest 172 cases were reported from Bhopal, followed by 89 in Indore, 83 in Gwalior and 60 in Jabalpur.

A total of 1,315 people were discharged in the day, taking the number of recovered cases in the state to 25,414, officials said.

The number of cases in Indore district rose by 89 to 7,735 while the fatality count went up to 320, the state health bulletin said.

Bhopal now has 6,965 cases while the death toll stands at 192, it said.

The case count in Gwalior and Jabalpur mounted to 2,590 and 1,506, respectively.

At 2,301, Bhopal now has the highest number of active cases in the state while Indore has 1,753 such cases.

The state now has 3,336 active containment zones.

COVIID-19 figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 35,082, active cases 8,756, new cases 797, death toll 912, recovered 25,414, total number of tested people is 8,25,723.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)