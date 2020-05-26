India News | COVID-19 Cases Rise to 3,103 in Indore; Death Toll Reaches 117

Indore, May 26 (PTI) As many as 39 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Indore in last 24 hours, taking the number of such cases in the Madhya Pradesh district to 3,103, an official said on Tuesday.

The death toll in the district, which is the worst affected by COVID-19 in the state, rose to 117 as one more person succumbed to the disease, Indore's Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia said.

The victim was a 74-year-old man who died during treatment at a private hospital on Saturday. He was also suffering from high blood pressure, diabetes and other ailments, the official said.

With 39 more people testing positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, Indore's tally has now gone up to 3,103 from 3,064, he said.

So far, 1,484 patients have been discharged after recovery, he added.

The disease outbreak was first reported in the district on March 24, when four people tested positive for the infection.

Indore, which is the state's industrial hub, continues to be in the red zone in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

