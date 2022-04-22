New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): With COVID cases rising in the national capital, the Delhi government on Friday issued new Standard Operating Procedure for schools.

According to the SoP issued by the Directorate of Education, the deployment of school staff, who would make sure no student or staff with COVID symptoms enter the school premises, has been made mandatory at the main gate. Thermal screening too has been made compulsory at the main gate.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 Pro Likely To Come With Rounded Corners: Report.

Hand sanitization has also been made mandatory at school entrances, classrooms, labs and public places.

The SoP also suggests that parents should not send their children to school if any family member shows COVID symptoms, and the teachers should seek information about the family members of students and whether they have COVID symptoms while taking takes attendance.

Also Read | Bulldozer Brings Down 300-Year-Old Shiva Temple in Rajasthan’s Alwar, Triggers Controversy.

The school administration has been asked to ensure the vaccination of the eligible students and staff members. The SoP also states that all school heads should ensure the facility of quarantine rooms in their institutions.

Notably, 965 new COVID cases were reported in Delhi yesterday and a day before that the number was 1,009. The active cases in the city have crossed the 3,000 mark.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 cases continue to rise as the country reported 2,451 fresh COVID-19 cases (71 cases higher than yesterday) with 54 fatalities on Friday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)