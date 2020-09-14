Panaji, Sep 14 (PTI) Goa BJP MLAs Antonio alias Tony Fernandes and Dayanand Sopte have tested positive for novel coronavirus infection, a senior state health department official said on Monday.

St Cruz MLA Fernandes is in a private hospital since Sunday while Mandrem legislator Sopte has opted for home isolation after exhibiting mild symptoms, the official said.

Over the past two months, several MLAs, including Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, were detected with the infection.

