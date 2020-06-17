India News | COVID-19: Govt to Reimburse Cost of Pulse Oximeter Purchased by CGHS Beneficiaries

New Delhi, June 17 (PTI) The government has decided to reimburse the cost of pulse oximeter purchased by Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) beneficiaries in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an office memorandum issued by the Union health ministry on Tuesday, CGHS beneficiaries who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been allowed to purchase one pulse oximeter per family.

Even in a case where there are more than one COVID-19 positive cases in a family of CGHS beneficiary, they can claim reimbursement only for one device.

"As measuring of oxygen saturation level is one of the most important parameters for monitoring the health of COVID-19 patients, it has been decided to reimburse the cost of pulse oximeter purchased by the beneficiaries," the memorandum said.

The reimbursement shall be claimed as per actual cost of pulse oximeter subject to a ceiling of Rs 1,200.

The claim for reimbursement of cost of such pulse oximeter shall be submitted as per prescribed norms and closing there with a copy of the COVID-19 test report to CGHS in case of pensioners, ex-MPs etc and to Rajya Sabha Secretariat/ Lok Sabha Secretariat as the case may be in respect of Members of Parliament.

In the case of serving beneficiaries such claims can be submitted to ministry/ department concerned and to autonomous body concerned in respect of beneficiaries of autonomous bodies.

Further, the health ministry in a separate office memorandum issued guidelines for the tele-homecare of COVID-19 patients according to which CGHS beneficiaries who have tested positive for coronavirus infection and manifest mild to moderate symptoms, have no comorbidities and decide to opt for home isolation, can access tele consultation from their wellness centre.

