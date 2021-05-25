Chandigarh, May 25 (PTI) Haryana on Tuesday reported 128 COVID-19-related deaths taking the cumulative toll to 7,735 while 2,817 fresh infections pushed the infection tally to 7,44,602, officials said.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths include 16 from Hisar, 11 from Jhajjar, 9 from Rohtak and 8 each from Gurgaon, Karnal, Panipat, Sirsa and Bhiwani districts.

The fresh infections reported from various districts included Hisar (295), Gurgaon (220), Rewari (205), and Sirsa (208).

The number of active cases in the state is 34,088 while the total recoveries stand at 7,02,779. The cumulative positivity rate is 8.51 per cent and the recovery rate is 94.38 percent, they said.

