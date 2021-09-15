Srinagar, Sep 15 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 156 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the infection tally to 3,27,296, while one more death was reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 124 were from the Kashmir division and 32 from the Jammu division, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 77 cases followed by 12 cases in Budgam district.

Srinagar has 686 active cases, which is the highest among the 20 districts in the Union Territory, they said.

There are 1,349 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recovered patients is 3,21,532, officials said.

The death toll stands at 4,415.

Meanwhile, there were 46 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory as no fresh case was reported since Tuesday evening, they said.

