SAS Nagar (Punjab) [India], July 20 (ANI): Punjab's Sahibzada Ajit Singh (SAS) Nagar district saw a greater number of recoveries than new cases on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries in the district to 362.

In the last 24 hours, Punjab's health department reported a total of 20 positive cases and 44 recoveries.

One death was also reported of a 65-year-old woman from Zirakpur who had previously been suffering from hypertension and diabetes.

The total number of active cases in SAS Nagar is now 177 and a total of 362 people have been cured. So far, 12 deaths have been reported from the district.

Meanwhile, Punjab reported a total of 10,100 COVID cases, including 3311 active cases and 254 deaths. (ANI)

