Nashik, Jul 16 (PTI) Maharashtra's Nashik district registered six more coronavirus deaths on Thursday, taking the toll to 365, while 326 fresh cases pushed up the tally above the 8,000-mark, officials said.

Among the deceased, five were from Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) areas (the city) and one from rural part of the North Maharashtra district, said an official statement issued by the local administration.

With this, the death toll in the district has gone up to 365, it said.

In addition, as many as 326 more people were found coronavirus positive, taking the tally to 8,165, the statement said.

The number of recoveries increased to 5,394 after 390 people were discharged from hospitals in the district, it said.

Also, as many as 878 new coronavirus suspects were admitted to various hospitals on Thursday, it said.

In all, 3,887 people are receiving treatment in various hospitals in the district at present.

