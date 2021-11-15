Chandigarh, Nov 15 (PTI) One more person died from coronavirus in Haryana on Monday as 14 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state's infection count to 7,71,448, according to a Health Department medical bulletin.

So far, 10,051 people have died from the infection in the state.

According to the bulletin, the fresh death was reported from Gurugram district, which reported 12 of the 14 cases.

The total active cases in the state were 124 while the overall recoveries was 7,61,250.

The recovery rate was 98.68 per cent, the bulletin said.

