Chandigarh, Aug 9 (PTI) Chandigarh reported one more death due to COVID-19, while 89 fresh cases took its tally to 1,515, according to a medical bulletin issued on Sunday.

A 32-year-old woman, who died on August 7 at her house here, tested positive for the disease after her death, the bulletin said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Reports 10,820 New COVID-19 Cases and 97 Deaths Today: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 9, 2020.

She suffered from a heart disease and jaundice, it added.

With this, the death toll in the city has risen to 25.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 4 BJP Leaders Resign Hours After Terrorists Attack Party Worker in Badgam.

The fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from many areas including sectors 30, 31, 32, 38, 39, 43, 45, 47, 49, 52, and 63, Manimajra, Burail and Daria.

As many as 32 patients were discharged after they recovered from the disease. A total of 904 people have been cured so far, according to the bulletin.

A total of 17,510 samples have been taken for testing so far. Of these, 15,910 have tested negative, while reports in 82 cases are awaited, the bulletin said.

There are 585 active cases in Chandigarh as of now.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)