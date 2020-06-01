India News | COVID-19 Tally in HP Rises to 341

Shimla, Jun 1 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh rose to 341 on Monday as nine more people tested positive for the disease, officials said here.

Two patients were also discharged in Solan after recovering from the disease, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said.

Also Read | Noida: 12-Year-Old Girl Breaks Piggy Bank to Help Fly 3 Migrant Labourers to Their Home State.

Four fresh cases were reported from Chamba, two from Solan and one each from Una, Hamirpur and Mandi, he added.

Most of them had recently returned from Tamil Nadu, Mumbai and Delhi, the officials said.

Also Read | 2020 Kia Seltos SUV Officially Launched in India at Rs 9.89 Lakh; Prices, Features, Images, Variants & Specifications.

In Chamba, two men, aged 27 and 29 years, had a travel history to Tamil Nadu whereas an 18-year-old man had returned from Delhi on May 30, Deputy Commissioner Vivek Bhatia said.

In Hamirpur, a 46-year-old man, who had recently returned from Delhi and was institutionally quarantined, tested positive on Monday, Deputy Commissioner Harikesh Meena said.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 213 and fatalities at six. A total of 122 COVID-19 patients have recovered.

Hamirpur has the highest number of active cases at 81, followed by 54 in Kangra, 19 in Una, 18 in Solan, 13 in Chamba, 11 in Bilaspur, seven each in Shimla and Mandi, two in Sirmaur and one in Kullu. PTI DJI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)