India News | COVID-19 Tally in MP's Indore Crosses 3,000

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): Seventy-five more people were tested positive for COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Saturday, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 3008.

The death toll in the district stands at 114, Chief Medical and Health Officer of Indore Dr Praveen Jadiya said.

A total of 1,25,101 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 51,784 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

There are 69,597 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. As many as 3,720 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

