Thane, Mar 11 (PTI) Thane district of Maharashtra reported 29 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its infection count to 7,08,559, an official said on Friday.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Woman Police Constable Lodges FIR Against Inspector For Rape.

These new cases were recorded on Thursday, he said.

Also Read | Gurugram: Liquor to be Dearer From Next Week As Vendors Announce Price Hike of 10 Percent.

As nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,878.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.67 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has grown to 1,63,437, while the death toll is 3,392, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)