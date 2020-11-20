Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 20 (ANI): As many as 512 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Uttarakhand taking the total number of positive cases to 70,205, the state government said on Friday.

According to the state government, total recoveries in the state rose to 64,939 with 585 people recovered today.

However, five people succumbed to the virus taking the death toll to 1,138. The active cases stand at 4,051 with recovery rate at 91.72 per cent in the state.

Meanwhile, India's coronavirus tally crossed the 90-lakh mark today with 45,882 new infections reported in the last 24 hours. The total cases in the country now stands at 90,04,366 including 4,43,794 active cases and 84,28,409 recoveries. (ANI)

