Mangaluru, Jun 12 (PTI) A pregnant woman who returned from Maharashtra and tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, gave birth to a child at the Wenlock COVID-19 hospital here.

After she experienced labour pain, a team of expert doctors performed the delivery through the caesarean section on Thursday. Both the woman and the new born are safe, hospital sources said.

The woman, who belongs to Kinnigoli in Dakshina Kannada district, had arrived in the city on Monday.

She was in an advanced stage of pregnancy and was taken to another hospital the next day after she complained of weakness.

As she came from Maharashtra, she was shifted to a separate ward at the Wenlock hospital and quarantined. Her throat swab samples tested positive on Wednesday.

A COVID-19 test will be done on the baby after a few days, district health officer Ramachandra Bairy said.

