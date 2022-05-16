Srinagar, May 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded two fresh Covid cases on Monday that took the infection tally to 4,54,148, officials said.

No covid-related fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, they said.

One case each was reported in both the divisions of the Union Territory, officials said.

Eighteen of the total 20 districts in the Union territory did not report any new case.

There are active 51 cases while the overall recoveries have reached 4,49,345, officials said.

The death toll stands at 4,752, they said.

There were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the UT, they added.

