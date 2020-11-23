Patna, Nov 23 (PTI) The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients climbed to 97.25 per cent in Bihar on Monday, while the toll of coronavirus cases reached 2.31 lakh with 412 fresh infections, a health department bulletin said. The death toll reached 1227 after six more fatalities were reported in the state in a span of 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The state's recovery rate stood at 97.25 per cent, which is a marginal increase from 97.22 per cent reported on Sunday, the bulletin said.

The national recovery rate has been recorded at 93.68 per cent.

At least 480 people have recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 2,24,701.

The total number of positive cases rose to 2,31,043, it said.

The number of COVID active cases came down to 5115 from 5189 on Sunday in the state.

The state has so far tested 1.37 crore samples that included 1,06,055 samples that were tested in the past 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Out of the six new fatalities that have been reported in the past 24 hours, two deaths each have been reported from Patna and Madhubani while one death each was confirmed from Muzaffarpur and Nalanda, it said.

Districts registering more than 30 deaths so far included- Bhagalpur (70), Nalanda (55), Gaya (50), Saran (48), Munger and East Champaran (46 each), Muzaffarpur (45), Rohtas (42), Vaishali (41), Bhojpur (40), Samastipur (34) and Darbhanga (32).

Out of 412 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, Patna reported the highest number of new cases at 155 followed by Aurangabad (31), Begusarai (19), Saharsa (18), Bhagalpur (16), Gaya (13), Muzaffarpur, Nalanda and Nawada (11 each).

Patna district, which has positive 40,627 cases with 1681 active cases, has reported the highest number of COVID-19 deaths at 314 so far while Sheohar remained at the bottom both in terms of positive cases (1287) and casualty (01).

