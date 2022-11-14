Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 14 (PTI) The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala that is at loggerheads with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday said the party would take out a march in protest against him here on November 15.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, would inaugurate the march to be taken out to the Raj Bhavan, the office-cum-residence of the Governor, and is expected to be attended by one lakh party workers

The agitation is organised under the aegis of an education protection forum which would hold protests at all district centres too, CPI(M) said in a statement.

The Governor is currently in New Delhi and would return to Kerala on November 20. The police have beefed up security at the Raj Bhavan ahead of the protest.

Senior CPI(M) leaders, CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva among others are expected to participate in the march.

Attacking the RSS, the Left party said the BJP has made efforts to saffronise and commercialise the education sector wherever they are in power and claimed that the sangh parivar was using Governors to intervene in the education sector.

"The authority of the State governments and the universities prevent the Union government from directly intervening in the field of higher education. The Sangh Parivar is using the Governors to interfere in the education sector. The Kerala Governor has become the mouthpiece of the RSS which is trying to control the education sector," CPI(M) said.

Meanwhile, BJP State chief K Surendran moved the Kerala High Court saying the march was to mount pressure on the Governor to give his assent for proposals on laws.

Surendran alleged that the government servants are being compelled to take part in the protest.

"... it is reliably learned that efforts are going on to compel the government servants to participate in the protest march... further they cannot take part in a politically motivated protest against the executive head of the State who is the highest constitutional functionary there," Surendran said in his plea filed before the court.

Surendran sought to direct the Kerala government to prevent participation of government servants in the agitation against the Governor.

The State Cabinet recently sent an ordinance for the assent of Khan to remove him from the post of Chancellor of universities in Kerala.

