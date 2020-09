Guwahati, Sep 1 (PTI) The Assam government on Tuesday informed the Assembly that crops valued at around Rs 1,000 crore were damaged during the flood this year, which has affected 2.8 lakh hectare of farm land across the state.

Replying to a query by AGP MLA Pabindra Deka during Question Hour, Agriculture Minister Atul Bora said that a huge amount of crops of different varieties on around 2.8 lakh hectare of land were damaged due to the deluge since April.

Also Read | Winning Over COVID-19: Learnings from Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s Experience on How To Fight The Virus Without Panicking.

"The exact amount of loss will be known after the disaster management bodies complete the assessment of the damage. However, we guess the loss will be around Rs 1,000 crore," Bora said.

To mitigate the crisis of farmers, three proposals worth Rs 139.64 crore, Rs 45.39 crore and Rs 38.43 crore have been submitted, he added.

Also Read | Indian Army Foils Chinese Transgression Bid in Chumar, Day After Thwarting PLA Attempt to Alter LAC Status Quo: Reports.

The government, however, has not taken any decision on waiving loans taken by farmers, Bora said while replying to a separate query by AIUDF MLA Sahab Uddin Ahmed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)