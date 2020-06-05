India News | CRPF Says Its Men Taking Oath to Shun Chinese Goods Pledge out of 'emotions', Not Official Stand

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) The CRPF on Friday said some of its personnel in north Kashmir announcing boycott of Chinese goods as seen in a video was a pledge out of "emotions" by these individuals and not an official line of the world's largest paramilitary force.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, purportedly shows a group of men dressed in combat uniform standing in a row in an open field and taking oath in Hindi by raising hands to boycott Chinese products like eatables, drinks, electronic and communication goods and clothes.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Dials President of Rwanda Paul Kagame, Expresses Satisfaction at Progress Achieved in Bilateral Ties Since His Memorable Visit in 2018: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 5, 2020.

Officials said the incident reportedly took place on June 2 at a force camp in Sopore in north Kashmir prompting the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to issue a statement, saying "there is a video going viral on social media regarding some CRPF personnel taking a pledge not to use foreign goods".

"This is not the official stand of CRPF and some personnel of a unit based in Kashmir have taken the pledge out of emotions at local-level," they said.

Also Read | Delhi: Man, Admitted for Cancer Treatment at AIIMS, Commits Suicide by Hanging Himself From Grill of Staircase.

The statement, issued by CRPF spokesperson Deputy Inspector General Moses Dhinakaran, said "we are looking into the matter".

Recently, Ladakh-based innovator and educationist Sonam Wangchuk had appealed to Indians to boycott Chinese products in the backdrop of the recent standoff between Indian and Chinese forces along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in that region.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)