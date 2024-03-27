Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 27 (PTI) The CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST) on Wednesday said it has developed a groundbreaking technology, the first of its kind in the country, aimed at ensuring the safe, sustainable, and economical management of biomedical waste.

The technology was showcased at the one-day Biomedical Waste Management Conclave held at CSIR-NIIST campus in the city on March 26, it said in a statement here.

Dr M Srinivas, Director, AIIMS New Delhi, inaugurated the meet, which was presided over by Dr N Kalaiselvi, Secretary, DSIR and Director General, CSIR, through videoconferencing.

Noting that innovative technologies are vital in the biomedical field, Dr Srinivas said AIIMS is always committed to collaborating with academic and research institutions, particularly CSIR.

He congratulated CSIR-NIIST Director Dr C Anandharamakrishnan and team on coming up with an alternative for pathogenic biomedical waste disposal.

Kalaiselvi said the biomedical waste treatment technology of CSIR-NIIST will help effectively address one of the biggest challenges of modern times.

"This technology will have a great impact on the global biomedical arena by addressing the limitations of conventional technologies, including energy intense incineration," she said.

Anandharamakrishnan said using the technology, one kilo medical waste can be converted into soil additives in three minutes and it can be used for agriculture purposes. This technology, which is safe and cost effective, will help hospitals dispose of medical waste at its origin very easily, he said.

However, the implementation of the technology in hospitals across the country requires the concurrence of the Central Pollution Control Board.

"CSIR-NIIST is actively working on various waste management strategies, including biomedical waste. The technology that we developed for converting pathogenic biomedical waste into value added soil additives is a perfect example for the 'Waste to Wealth' concept," he added.

After developing this technology, CSIR-NIIST transferred it to Angamaly-based firm Bio Vastum Solutions, the statement said.

The meet also discussed various aspects related to scientific biomedical waste management and its significance.

In the two panel discussions held at the conclave, experts stressed the need for new technologies that can replace conventional technologies for pathogenic biomedical waste management.

More than 250 delegates including policymakers, major medical colleges/hospitals, technocrats, NGOs, industries and academia attended.

NIIST is a constituent laboratory of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science (CSIR).

